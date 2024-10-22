KP Food Authority Conducts Mobile Food Testing Campaign In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority successfully concluded its seven-day free mobile food testing campaign in DIKhan.
According to the details, under the directives Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed the KP FS&HFA conducted the seven-day testing campaign across all divisions of the province including DIKhan.
A total of 63 samples of various food items, including milk, water, oil and ghee, spices, vinegar, black tea, salt, and beverages were collected and tested on-site using mobile food testing laboratory in the district.
Meanwhile, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities of the city.
The authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at the mobile laboratory on the spot, besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
According to details, counterfeit and substandard food items, including biscuits, cakes, drinks, and milk, were seized from grocery stores and milk shops during the operation.
