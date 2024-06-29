Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Operation Against Substandard Food Items In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KP Food Authority conducts operation against substandard food items in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points on Chashma Road, Sheikh Yousuf Adda, and Kokaar Adda.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk from grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.

