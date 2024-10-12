KP Food Authority Conducts Operation Against Substandard Food Items In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city.
According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities of the city.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk from grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops during the operation.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
Recent Stories
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gynecologists advise pregnant women to stay indoors during peak pollution hours, smog season3 minutes ago
-
CM emphasizes protection of migratory birds3 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates new emergency block at Indus Hospital3 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 149 new dengue cases3 minutes ago
-
UNICEF; Saba Qamar appointed as Pakistan’s first National Ambassador for child rights3 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest criminal in injured condition, seized weopon13 minutes ago
-
Fresh armed skirmishes claim 11 lives, injure 8 in Kurram: DC13 minutes ago
-
British Council launches 2024 ‘Your World’ video competition, empowering youth with skills for s ..13 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 6 injured so far in Kurram firing: DC33 minutes ago
-
Collective effort needed for meaningful 'constitutional reforms': Senator Khan1 hour ago
-
11 dead, dozens injured in Kurram district firing incident1 hour ago
-
Law minister urges opposition for 'constructive suggestions' on constitutional amendments1 hour ago