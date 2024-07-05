KP Food Authority Conducts Operation In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Friday conducted operations at several places and bazaars of the city and checked the quality of food items at various shops.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Wasif Khan, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in various bazaars of the city.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores during the operation.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gillani calls for probing delay in presentation of reports amid non-functional committees6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin, peace committee, unite for Muharram safety6 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost cellphone to a traveller6 minutes ago
-
Capital’s I-14, I-15 sectors’ issues referred to Senate body on Interior6 minutes ago
-
Urs of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh to begin from July 916 minutes ago
-
Amir Moqam condemns Mardan, Jalala bridge bomb blast16 minutes ago
-
15 LPG shops, units sealed over black marketing16 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted16 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews Muharram security plans25 minutes ago
-
Paigham-e-Pakistan campaign defeating enemies’ agenda of hate: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad26 minutes ago
-
Man kills niece over character suspicions45 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted to net criminals55 minutes ago