KP Food Authority Conducts Operation In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places and bazars of the city and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS & HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in various bazars of the city.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
Counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores during the operation.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court dismisses appeal against physical remand of Orya Maqbool Jan in cybercrime case6 seconds ago
-
Widespread rain-windstorm/thundershower likely in various parts of country:PMD9 seconds ago
-
KMU strengthens support for Afghan students14 seconds ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of DHC to improve health facilities18 seconds ago
-
25 POs among 80 criminals nabbed10 minutes ago
-
Civil society, health professionals call to regulate iTFAs in all foods20 minutes ago
-
Govt. to meet shortage of teaching faculty in AJK's public-sector medical colleges on priority: AJK ..20 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves 791 new police vacancies for Tank, Lakki Marwat20 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident20 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts district Kohat20 minutes ago
-
IHC summons police officials for recovery of PTI founder's security in-charge30 minutes ago
-
News, information veracity, credibility challenging task for journalists in digital media epoch: Spe ..30 minutes ago