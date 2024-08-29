Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Operation In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:00 PM

KP Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places and bazars of the city and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS & HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in various bazars of the city.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

Counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

