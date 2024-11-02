Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday conducted operations in various locations at DIKhan.

According to the information, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops.

The teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities of the city.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk from grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops during the operation.

The food safety team also conducted a kitchen inspection at a local biryani shop, uncovering banned Chinese salt and subsequently sealing the kitchen.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops.

Speaking on the occasion, the official of KP FS&HFA emphasized that the crackdown aims to eradicate adulteration from DIKhan and ensure public health.

The spokesperson also noted that further legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the violators.

