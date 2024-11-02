KP Food Authority Conducts Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Saturday conducted operations in various locations at DIKhan.
According to the information, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops.
The teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities of the city.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk from grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops during the operation.
The food safety team also conducted a kitchen inspection at a local biryani shop, uncovering banned Chinese salt and subsequently sealing the kitchen.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops.
Speaking on the occasion, the official of KP FS&HFA emphasized that the crackdown aims to eradicate adulteration from DIKhan and ensure public health.
The spokesperson also noted that further legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against the violators.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan7 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over loss of precious lives in Thul accident7 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh7 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan vows to bring killers of police cop to justice17 minutes ago
-
SACM urges collective effort to eradicate polio17 minutes ago
-
Govt to create meaningful opportunities for youths: Mashhood17 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to setup fund for education emergency program: Official17 minutes ago
-
Climate financing for developing countries should be priority at COP 29: Sherry Rehman47 minutes ago
-
Secretary Info, PIO offer condolences to APP Director Jabbar Zakria on the loss of his mother1 hour ago
-
Sania Aashique expresses dissatisfaction over inadequate facilities at special education centres2 hours ago
-
Double murder accused released2 hours ago
-
PU students win 1st position in auto show2 hours ago