KP Food Authority Conducts Operations Against Adulteration Mafia
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The food safety teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) carried out a grand operation against adulteration mafia and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan.
According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in Pawanda bazar, Circular Road and other localities of the city.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and milk, they checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
While counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores and milk shops during the operation.
The owners were heavily fined and also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
