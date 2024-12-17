KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Tuesday conducted operations in various locations at DI Khan

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops.

The teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points on Madina Colony and adjacent areas.

The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard Ghee, milk and other food items during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.