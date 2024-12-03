Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Operations In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Tuesday conducted operations in various locations at DIKhan.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops.

The teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points on Circular road, Zafarabad colony, New Bannu Chungi and Sheikh Yousaf Adda.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items including Ghee and milk and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard Ghee, milk and other food items at various shops during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

