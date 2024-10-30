Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Operations To Ensure Quality Food

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:04 PM

KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure quality food

In order to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Wednesday conducted operations in DIKhan

According to the information, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops.

According to the information, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA checked the quality of food items at various shops.

The teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities of the city.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk from grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

