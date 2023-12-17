KP Food Authority conducts raids against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted raids in Peshawar and Mardan and checked milk vendors and chicken shops, the Authority's spokesperson said here Sunday.

The teams of the Food Department also setup blockade on main Kohat Road and inspected the vehicles carrying various food items, the spokesman said. He disclosed that about 450 liters of substandard and adulterated milk was destroyed by imposing heavy fines on the spot, he informed.

Mardan Food Safety Team is also checking food related businesses in different localities by examining milk samples at the mobile food testing lab.

More than 270 liters of substandard milk was destroyed, the spokesperson said.

He said that more than 900 kg of dead chickens were recovered and destroyed from a chicken shop in Sikandri Bazar Mardan and legal action had been initiated against the owners.

Director General KP Food Authority Shafiullah Khan has directed the food safety teams to step up the crackdown against the adulteration mafia across the province by focusing on milk vendors, canteens of hospitals and educational institutions.

