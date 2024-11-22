KP Food Authority Conducts Raids In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Friday conducted operations at several places and bazaars and checked the quality of food items at various shops.
Different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in various bazars at Pusha Pull, and Chashma road.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
Moreover, the counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores during the operation.
The inspection team also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and instructed them to ensure cleanliness and abide by the rules of KPFS & HFA, saying, the strict legal action would be taken against the violators in line with prescribed laws.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 dead in Punjab road accidents1 second ago
-
19th batch of friends of police internship program concludes10 minutes ago
-
PM visits Bahawalpur to condole death of Riaz Pirzada's brother10 minutes ago
-
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt10 minutes ago
-
Muqam strongly condemns allegations against Saudi Arabia20 minutes ago
-
Foreign journalists visit Tahafuz Centre20 minutes ago
-
Awareness stressed to promote fish farming20 minutes ago
-
One held, hashish recovered in Police operation20 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi over consecutive absence20 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 8,350 members of 3,634 gangs20 minutes ago
-
KPJA seeks support for 2025 training calendar30 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Peshawar, briefed on prevailing security situation, ongoing counter terrorism operations30 minutes ago