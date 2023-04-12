KP Food Authority continues operation against substandard food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The operations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued here and in Kohat to ensure food safety for the common people.

Talking to media men on Wednesday, the spokesman of the authority said that food safety teams of Peshawar's sub-division 1 and 4 conducted joint raids on sweets production units. The inspection teams inspected several bakery shops and issued notices for improvement.

He said 600 kg of substandard sweets were seized after being exported, adding that two bakery units had been sealed for use of non-food grade colors, and poor sanitation.

He said that fines were also imposed.

The spokesperson also apprised that during the raid on one of the butcher's houses, the sick animals were intended to be slaughtered, adding the team ensured to make this bid unsuccessful. He said the sick animals were transferred to veterinary hospitals, and legal action was taken against the owners.