KP Food Authority continues operation in different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The inspection team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority is active against the adulteration mafia in Peshawar.

The inspection team of the Authority conducted a surprise raid on a samosa roll manufacturing factory on the ring road near the town on a tip-off, a spokesman of Food Authority said here Friday.

He said that the food safety team recovered more than 1,000 kilograms of substandard and harmful oil from the warehouse and destroyed it on the spot. Heavy fines have also been imposed on the owners for poor cleaning and use of substandard oil, the spokesperson informed the media men. He said, according to the owners, the samosa rolls are supplied to super malls and other fast food points in Peshawar.