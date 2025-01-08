KP Food Authority continues operation in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Wednesday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DI Khan, aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points at Sheikh Yousaf Adda and adjacent areas.

The authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at the mobile laboratory on the spot, besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

Counterfeit and substandard food items, including biscuits, cakes, drinks, and milk, were seized from grocery stores and milk shops during the operation. The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the act.

On the occasion ,the official appealed to citizens to promptly inform the Food Authority's teams about the elements involved in adulteration, urging them to fulfil their responsibility as vigilant citizens.