KP Food Authority Continues Operation In DIKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Wednesday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DI Khan, aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city.
According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points at Sheikh Yousaf Adda and adjacent areas.
The authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at the mobile laboratory on the spot, besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
Counterfeit and substandard food items, including biscuits, cakes, drinks, and milk, were seized from grocery stores and milk shops during the operation. The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the act.
On the occasion ,the official appealed to citizens to promptly inform the Food Authority's teams about the elements involved in adulteration, urging them to fulfil their responsibility as vigilant citizens.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 killed, 1,356 injured in Punjab road accidents45 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people: PM49 seconds ago
-
Arora seeks report on firing incident57 seconds ago
-
CM grieved at death of two students1 minute ago
-
ISSI holds guest lecture ‘Japan’s Perspective on Regional Issues1 minute ago
-
Deaths in accident saddens CM1 minute ago
-
PM's aide Romina Khurshid inaugurates Pakistan’s first green road initiative1 minute ago
-
KP Food Authority continues operation in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
FTO disposes of 9000 complaints, decide cases in 60 days: Adviser Incharge11 minutes ago
-
51 gas compressors seized, 3 vendors held11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports new WPV1 case21 minutes ago
-
Measures taken for welfare of special persons reviewed21 minutes ago