KP Food Authority continues operations in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places of Dera city and checked quality of milk and food items at various shops.

The authority's team on the direction of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif checked the quality of milk and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.

The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items to ensure quality food stuff for citizens.

The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The deputy director said that no comprise would be made on quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.