Open Menu

KP Food Authority Continues Operations In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KP Food Authority continues operations in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places of Dera city and checked quality of milk and food items at various shops.

The authority's team on the direction of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif checked the quality of milk and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.

The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items to ensure quality food stuff for citizens.

The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The deputy director said that no comprise would be made on quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

3 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

3 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

21 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan