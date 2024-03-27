KP Food Authority Crackdown Against Adulteration Mafia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wednesday stepped up its crackdown against the adulteration mafia across the province.
Under the supervision of DG Food Authority Wasif Saeed, district administration and food safety team conducted sudden raids on bakers and juices units in University Town Peshawar, a spokesman of Food Authority said.
The Seven-Eleven fast food unit was sealed due to poor cleanliness, about 500 kg of non-standard ketchup and 50 kg of spoiled meat was also recovered, he informed.
Another operation in Pakha Ghulam Peshawar was a sudden raid on the fake dairy products manufacturing unit inside Keduran house, the spokesperson informed
About 1000 kg of non-standard and damaged by exporting various dairy products which are harmful to health were also recovered from the site, the spokesman said.
The Mardan Food Safety Team also inspected the milk vendors in Gujargarhi, Jhande and Takhtbhai Bazaars, the spokesman said. Checking milk samples by a mobile food testing lab, 500 liters of adulterated and harmful milk were wasted, the spokesman said.
He said, heavy fines imposed on owners for involvement in substandard food items with further action initiated.
DG Food Wasif Saeed instructed zero tolerance against food adulteration. There is no tolerance for adulterated businesses at the cost of public health, he said.
He also requested the citizens to give time information and inform the Food Authority officials against such elements in time so that action would be taken against all such mafia.
Recent Stories
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Province-wide Ramazan Dastarkhwan supports deserving4 minutes ago
-
Road accidents avoidable through abiding safety laws:DEO4 minutes ago
-
GB Women's parliamentary Caucus meet with representative of UN-Women14 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan remembered on his death anniversay14 minutes ago
-
FIA Kohat launches operation, three alleged accused arrested54 minutes ago
-
Passing-out ceremony held at police training school1 hour ago
-
Sharjeel Memon visits Excise &Taxation office at Civic Centre1 hour ago
-
Substandard gram flour seized, wasted1 hour ago
-
FIA Abbottabad major operations against sales of fake drugs1 hour ago
-
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial matters1 hour ago
-
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin2 hours ago
-
4000 kites seized, six sellers held3 hours ago