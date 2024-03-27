Open Menu

KP Food Authority Crackdown Against Adulteration Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM

KP Food Authority crackdown against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wednesday stepped up its crackdown against the adulteration mafia across the province.

Under the supervision of DG Food Authority Wasif Saeed, district administration and food safety team conducted sudden raids on bakers and juices units in University Town Peshawar, a spokesman of Food Authority said.

The Seven-Eleven fast food unit was sealed due to poor cleanliness, about 500 kg of non-standard ketchup and 50 kg of spoiled meat was also recovered, he informed.

Another operation in Pakha Ghulam Peshawar was a sudden raid on the fake dairy products manufacturing unit inside Keduran house, the spokesperson informed

About 1000 kg of non-standard and damaged by exporting various dairy products which are harmful to health were also recovered from the site, the spokesman said.

The Mardan Food Safety Team also inspected the milk vendors in Gujargarhi, Jhande and Takhtbhai Bazaars, the spokesman said. Checking milk samples by a mobile food testing lab, 500 liters of adulterated and harmful milk were wasted, the spokesman said.

He said, heavy fines imposed on owners for involvement in substandard food items with further action initiated.

DG Food Wasif Saeed instructed zero tolerance against food adulteration. There is no tolerance for adulterated businesses at the cost of public health, he said.

He also requested the citizens to give time information and inform the Food Authority officials against such elements in time so that action would be taken against all such mafia.

