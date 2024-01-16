KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, Food Department along with the district administration and the Livestock Department Tuesday took decisive actions against profiteers and vendors involved in the sale of substandard and expired food items.

During an inspection, officials discovered expired cooking oil and soup being used at multiple locations across 41 shops.

As a consequence, food authority teams imposed a 15000 rupee fine on the shops, and First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against 8 shopkeepers.

Following the directives of the provincial government, Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khalil, Dr Sajjad, and Food Inspector Maryam Jadoon conducted operations targeting law violators including shops, bakeries, hotels, and fast-food joints.

The crackdown spanned areas on Ink Road, Sarban Chowk, Bandukhu, and their vicinity, expired cooking oil and soup were confiscated and safely disposed of on the occasion, underscoring the commitment to upholding food safety standards in the region.