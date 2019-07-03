KP Food Authority destroys 9,000 litres fake beverage

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority have conducted surprise raid at Risalpur Nowshera district and destroyed 9,000 litres substandard and fake beverages after its seizure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority have conducted surprise raid at Risalpur Nowshera district and destroyed 9,000 litres substandard and fake beverages after its seizure.

The officials of KP Food Authority conducted a raid on secret information that fake beverages on name of a famous cold drinks company were being prepared at Risalpur area and being supply to the major cities and towns.

The authority seized fake beverages and later destroyed it. Three persons were arrested and machinery of the factory was seized.