KP Food Authority devices rating policy for restaurants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Saturday launched a 'star rating policy' for restaurants to ensure the provision of healthy products to the general public.

In a statement issued here, all the restaurants would be bound to obtain licenses for eateries, recruit trained and medically certified food handlers, provide fresh foods, keep dustbins, maintain neat and clean kitchens, provide clean drinking water, and eradicate insects from the premises.

In addition, the availability of appropriate areas for holding small functions, assurance of laboratory and tests for assessment of food items and installation of fire extinguishing tools were made essential in all the restaurants.

The monthly visit of registered food scientists, proper discarding arrangements of out-of-use food products, standardized groceries, comfortable chairs and availability of wheelchairs for the disabled were also essential in the restaurants under the policy.

Furthermore, the availability of elevators in restaurants having multi-story buildings, open kitchens with glass walls and parking areas was also part of the policy.