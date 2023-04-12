KP Food Authority directed to accelerate crackdown against confectioners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister on Food, Shiraz Akram Bacha has directed the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) to further accelerate the pace of crackdown against sweet manufacturers before Eid-ul-Fitre and initiation of stern legal proceedings against the sellers of unhygienic confectionery items be ensured.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of FS&HFA here on Wednesday. Besides, Director General (DG) FS&HFA, Shahrukh Ali Khan and Director (Operations), Altaf Hussain, other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DG FS&HFA, Shahrukh Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant regarding the Authority and said that the objective behind the establishment of FS&HFA was to guarantee the provision of hygienic food items to the people of the province.

In this connection, he said the Authority carries out inspection of the food outlets and restaurants on daily basis and beside creation of awareness amongst the business community, it also issues e-licensing.

The Director General told the meeting that beside a state of the art lab at the provincial level, seven mobile testing laboratories were also operational at the district level and carrying on the spot analysis of food items and then issuing its result.

He further said that the Authority had also established a complaint cell and any complaint against the adulteration mafia was redressed with immediate effect.

The Special Assistant expressed satisfaction over FS&HFA and directed a pre-Eidul Fitre crackdown against sweep shops to initiate legal proceedings against the adulterators.