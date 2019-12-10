UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Discarded 5,000 Kg Adulterated Spices

KP Food Authority discarded 5,000 Kg adulterated spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Tuesday took strong notice of public complaints against adulteration, raided on various food factories in the city and discarded 5,000 kg adulterated spices in district Bannu.

The Food Authority also apprehended five accused while mixing substandard food colors and non-food items in the spices.

Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan appreciated the successful raid of Deputy Director Bannu Zeeshan Mehsud along with his team and warned that strict legal action would be taken against accused of adulteration.

He warned that no compromise would be made on adulteration in any food stuff and directed Deputy Director Bannu to continue such operation from time to time.

More Stories From Pakistan

