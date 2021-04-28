UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Discarded 60 Kg Substandard Food Stuff

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Wednesday conducted raids in Khadda bazaar in district Kohat and and discarded 60 kilogram substandard and expired food items from different bakeries.

