KP Food Authority discarded 60 kg substandard food stuff

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Wednesday conducted raids in Khadda bazaar in district Kohat and and discarded 60 kilogram substandard and expired food items from different bakeries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Wednesday conducted raids in Khadda bazaar in district Kohat and and discarded 60 kilogram substandard and expired food items from different bakeries.

According to the spokesman the teams of food authority inspected 25 shops and issued warning notices and awareness pamphlets among general public regarding hygienic food items.