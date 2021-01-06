KP Food Authority discarded over 1500 litres adulterated milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in crackdowns against adulterated milk Wednesday took into custody over 1500 litres milk and discarded it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority in crackdowns against adulterated milk Wednesday took into custody over 1500 litres milk and discarded it.

According to spokesman of Food Authority the teams of Food Authority conducted raids in area of Charsadda road, Pakha Ghulam, Nasir Bagh road and test samples of 500 litres of milk and found it adulterated.

Similarly, during crackdowns in areas of Swat 450 litres of milk were tested and 110 litres were found adulterated. The teams also conducted raids in Malakand, Mansehra, Kohat, Abbottabad, Maradan, Kurram and other districts of the province and seized 470 litres of adulterated milk which was later discarded.