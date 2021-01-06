UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Discarded Over 1500 Litres Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:34 PM

KP Food Authority discarded over 1500 litres adulterated milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in crackdowns against adulterated milk Wednesday took into custody over 1500 litres milk and discarded it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority in crackdowns against adulterated milk Wednesday took into custody over 1500 litres milk and discarded it.

According to spokesman of Food Authority the teams of Food Authority conducted raids in area of Charsadda road, Pakha Ghulam, Nasir Bagh road and test samples of 500 litres of milk and found it adulterated.

Similarly, during crackdowns in areas of Swat 450 litres of milk were tested and 110 litres were found adulterated. The teams also conducted raids in Malakand, Mansehra, Kohat, Abbottabad, Maradan, Kurram and other districts of the province and seized 470 litres of adulterated milk which was later discarded.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Road Mansehra Kohat Nasir Charsadda Malakand Bagh

Recent Stories

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

2 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

4 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

23 minutes ago

CDA carpeting all roads of capital city

26 seconds ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts of country

28 seconds ago

Barca youngster Alena joins Getafe on loan

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.