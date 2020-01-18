UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Discards 1000 Liter Adulterated Milk, Seals Spices Factory

Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:47 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Saturday inspected milk shops and other food outlets at Paharhi Pura area of the capital city and discarded one thousand liter adulterated milk.

Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan said one thousand liter adulterated milk was discarded in a crackdown while two of the general stores were sealed over selling expired and hazardous food items.

He furthered that model milk shops would be designed and implemented across the city for which negations with milk dealers to be finalized soon.

Giving more details about the crackdown Director Operations Dr. Azmat Wazir revealed that a supply van, food authority teams entered into a loose paparh (spices) making factory where paparh and chips were being packed in used wrappers.

The factory was also using rancid oil and loose spices for frying purpose which was against the food safety standards and resultantly sealed the factory and taken three of the persons into custody said Dr. Azmat.

