KP food authority discards 1000 liters adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an ongoing drive against adulteration discarded 1000 liter contaminated milk here on Friday.

Acting on complaints, the KP food authority intercepted tankers at Peshawar toll plaza and checked samples of edible items and milk.

The inspection team also checked food items which the transporters provide to passengers during travelling. They found the milk adulterated and thus it was discarded.