UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Discards 1000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:26 PM

KP food authority discards 1000 liters adulterated milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an ongoing drive against adulteration discarded 1000 liter contaminated milk here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an ongoing drive against adulteration discarded 1000 liter contaminated milk here on Friday.

Acting on complaints, the KP food authority intercepted tankers at Peshawar toll plaza and checked samples of edible items and milk.

The inspection team also checked food items which the transporters provide to passengers during travelling. They found the milk adulterated and thus it was discarded.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

3 in 10 (28%) Pakistanis say that they are always ..

4 minutes ago

'PM wanted extension, not Gen Bajwa,' says former ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Accuses NATO of Luring Extra-Regional Natio ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end down as US-China trade worries li ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan re-elected to executive council of int'l ..

5 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem takes oath for reappointment as fede ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.