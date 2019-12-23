KP food authority discards 2000 kg adulterated black tea packs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an ongoing drive arrested three persons for preparing adulterated black tea here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an ongoing drive arrested three persons for preparing adulterated black tea here on Monday.

Acting on complaints, the KP food authority team paid surprise visit to Gurr Market and arrested three accused for involved in mixing non food graded color with black tea.

The team also discarded 2000 kilgorams of black tea packs.

It said that the drive would continue indiscriminately to ensure quality food items for people.