UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Discards 2000 Kg Adulterated Black Tea Packs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:58 PM

KP food authority discards 2000 kg adulterated black tea packs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an ongoing drive arrested three persons for preparing adulterated black tea here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an ongoing drive arrested three persons for preparing adulterated black tea here on Monday.

Acting on complaints, the KP food authority team paid surprise visit to Gurr Market and arrested three accused for involved in mixing non food graded color with black tea.

The team also discarded 2000 kilgorams of black tea packs.

It said that the drive would continue indiscriminately to ensure quality food items for people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Market

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go high on first day of n ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly down as festive break approac ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Karachi Test by 263 run ..

1 minute ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition against her ..

23 minutes ago

HRCP dismayed by Junaid Hafeez verdict

25 minutes ago

Death Toll in New Zealand's Volcano Eruption Rises ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.