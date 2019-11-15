UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Discards 2000 Kg Contaminated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

KP food authority discards 2000 kg contaminated milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority conducted raids at various places and discarded 2000 liters of contaminated milk and 3000 kilograms unhygienic chicken here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority conducted raids at various places and discarded 2000 liters of contaminated milk and 3000 kilograms unhygienic chicken here on Friday.

Talking to media, Assistant Director Anila Ayub said the authority would not compromise on quality of food and added hazardous powder had been mixed with the milk and poultry meat was filled with water.

He said two factories were also sealed for using china salt in spices apart from two bakeries which were preparing unhygienic products.

He warned shopkeepers to sell standard quality food items to people otherwise strict action would be taken against those who provided unhygienic products.

