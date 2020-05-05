UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Discards 2000 Liters Contaminated Milk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

KP food authority discards 2000 liters contaminated milk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority and Halal Authority discarded 2000 litters contaminated milk during ongoing drive against adulteration here on Tuesday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority and Halal Authority discarded 2000 litters contaminated milk during ongoing drive against adulteration here on Tuesday.

Director Operations of the authority Dr Azmat Wazir said that Assistant Director Food Safety along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Hajra Sami collected samples of milk from Nowhera cantt and put them to laboratory test.

The team disposed of 2000 liters of milk after it was found it contaminated. The team also arrested seven persons and sealed two shops for violating the law.

Director General of KP food authority Sohail Khan said that teams were actively pursuing drive against substandard food along with district and divisional task force committee in order to ensure quality food items for consumption.

The DG KP food authority said that that those elements who were involved in such lawful practices would be dealt with sternly.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into one's hands and strict action would be taken against violators.

He said no compromise would be made on hygiene standards and operation against substandard foods would continue indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Khan From

Recent Stories

Brussels asserts primacy of EU law after German EC ..

7 minutes ago

Principal appeals to change lifestyle to avoid COV ..

1 minute ago

ANF recovers drugs from plot in Shireen Jinnah Col ..

1 minute ago

Police arrested volleyball players for lockdown vi ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) d ..

2 minutes ago

Employees of public health department protest ove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.