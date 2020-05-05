KP food authority discards 2000 liters contaminated milk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority and Halal Authority discarded 2000 litters contaminated milk during ongoing drive against adulteration here on Tuesday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority and Halal Authority discarded 2000 litters contaminated milk during ongoing drive against adulteration here on Tuesday.

Director Operations of the authority Dr Azmat Wazir said that Assistant Director Food Safety along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Hajra Sami collected samples of milk from Nowhera cantt and put them to laboratory test.

The team disposed of 2000 liters of milk after it was found it contaminated. The team also arrested seven persons and sealed two shops for violating the law.

Director General of KP food authority Sohail Khan said that teams were actively pursuing drive against substandard food along with district and divisional task force committee in order to ensure quality food items for consumption.

The DG KP food authority said that that those elements who were involved in such lawful practices would be dealt with sternly.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into one's hands and strict action would be taken against violators.

He said no compromise would be made on hygiene standards and operation against substandard foods would continue indiscriminately.