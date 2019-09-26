UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Discards 2000 Liters Substandard Milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Thursday discarded 2000 liters of substandard milk on motorway toll plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Thursday discarded 2000 liters of substandard milk on motorway toll plaza.

A team of food authority led by Assistant Director Food Safety, Aneela Mehboob started checking of vehicles transporting goods to the provincial metropolis.

After taking specimens from twelve different vehicles carrying milk, 2000 liters of substandard milk was disposed off.

Aneela Mehboob said that food authority has also started action against selling of gur(jaggery) after complaints of public about use of chemicals in manufacturing of gur. She said that KP Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan also directed action against those involved in selling and manufacturing of adulterated gur.

