KP Food Authority Discards 26,000 Kg Substandard, Chicken Soup, Churan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

KP Food Authority discards 26,000 kg substandard, Chicken soup, Churan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) Wednesday recovered more than 26,000 kilograms of unhealthy Churan and expired Chicken Soup during a crackdown at Jamil Chowk here.

On the directives of Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz, the Director General KPFS&HFA Suhail Khan ordered a series of grand operations to ensure provision of quality food in the province. He said the authority would not tolerate food adulteration and practices of unhygienic food harming human health.

The food safety team under the supervision of Assistant Director Wasif Shah confiscated the expired Chicken Soup and Churan during a raid and sealed 11 containers and seven warehouses full of the unhealthy edible items.

He said there was a ban on the production and sale of Churan in the province. The culprits besides sale of the banned item in KP were also exporting it to Afghanistan.

Suhail Khan said the authority was working hard to ensure provision of healthy food to the people for which they urged all food related businesses for compliance.

He said the authority would not compromise on violation of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) set for such businesses. He also asked the general public to help the authority in identifying businesses with adulteration and unhealthy conditions, for which they could register their complaints on the toll free number of the authority.

