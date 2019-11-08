KP food authority discards 3000 liter contaminated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Friday conducted raids at various cities of the province and discarded 3000 liter adulterated milk besides sealing 28 units for preparing substandard food items.

The KP food authority's officials said 12 persons were also arrested during those raids which were being conducted as part of an ongoing month-long exclusive crackdown against adulteration in the province.

They said four bakeries and 28 other food-making units were also sealed for preparing contaminated food stuff.

They also asked people to identify those unethical business elements who were playing with lives of people and sell substandard food items.