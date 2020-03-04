UrduPoint.com
KP Food Authority Discards 4500 Liters Of Adulterated Milk In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:46 PM

KP Food Authority Wednesday has discarded 4500 liters of adulterated milk during a surprise check near Salhad Abbottabad and imposed fine. This was stated by the Deputy Director of KP Food Authority Adeel Noman in a press statement

It was further informed that during a crackdown near Salhad Abbottabad a team of food authority and livestock department collected 60 samples from 21 vehicles and analyzed in the livestock department mobile laboratory.

70 percent milk samples were passed while 30 percent of the samples were proved adulterated, the food authority team seized about 4500-liter milk and imposed a heavy fine on the owner of the milk later the milk was discarded. Dairy and Livestock department and Halal Food Authority Abbottabad has decided to continue joint operations.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

