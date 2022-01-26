KP Food Authority discards 5000 ltr fake juice

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Wednesday discarded over 5,000 litres of fake Juice during a crackdown on a local factory in the Gali Bagh area of Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority Wednesday discarded over 5,000 litres of fake Juice during a crackdown on a local factory in the Gali Bagh area of Mardan.

The factory was using saccharine and other harmful chemicals in preparation of juices by a very substandard machine, said the Director-General KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan.

He said that during the crackdown, the factory workers were caught red-handed while preparing fake beverage for children consumption, adding that the whole unit and installed machines for the packing of juice in sachets were confiscated and the factory was sealed.

Meanwhile, the authority also took a number of actions against adulteration mafia in the rest of the province and confiscated 35 kilograms of unhealthy ghee from a shop in district Hangu, sealed a Bakery in district Lower Dir over unhygienic conditions and the use of non-food grade chemicals in production of bakery items.

The DG directed the officials of Food Authority to further intensify their crackdowns against adulteration mafia in the province.