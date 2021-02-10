UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Discards 60 Kg Substandard Spices, Black Tea

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:16 PM

KP food authority discards 60 kg substandard spices, black tea

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in different operations discarded 60 Kilograms of substandard spices and black tea as well as sealed seven shops for violating hygiene standards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in different operations discarded 60 Kilograms of substandard spices and black tea as well as sealed seven shops for violating hygiene standards.

In first action, in district Swabi ten kilograms of adulterated black tea and spices were discarded while in Jamrud Bazaar of Khyber District, the food safety team inspected the meat and chicken shops and directed the vendors to ensure implementation of the authority's SOPs.

In Dir Upper, the authority teams discarded 15 kg substandard food items.

The team also sealed two chicken shops in Main Bazaar of district Kohat due to poor hygiene conditions while in Swat district five shops were sealed after recovering more than 30Kg of unhealthy spices.

In Abbottabad more than seven kilograms of substandard spices were discarded.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Abbottabad Swat Kohat Dir Upper Swabi Jamrud

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

10 minutes ago

European Space Agency looks forward to ‘Hope’s ..

20 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion ..

25 minutes ago

Row escalates between Twitter and India over block ..

12 seconds ago

Oreen Jasia clinches Captain Rohullah Shaheed Wome ..

13 seconds ago

China to Continue Collaborating With WHO to Trace ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.