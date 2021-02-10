KP food authority discards 60 kg substandard spices, black tea

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in different operations discarded 60 Kilograms of substandard spices and black tea as well as sealed seven shops for violating hygiene standards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in different operations discarded 60 Kilograms of substandard spices and black tea as well as sealed seven shops for violating hygiene standards.

In first action, in district Swabi ten kilograms of adulterated black tea and spices were discarded while in Jamrud Bazaar of Khyber District, the food safety team inspected the meat and chicken shops and directed the vendors to ensure implementation of the authority's SOPs.

In Dir Upper, the authority teams discarded 15 kg substandard food items.

The team also sealed two chicken shops in Main Bazaar of district Kohat due to poor hygiene conditions while in Swat district five shops were sealed after recovering more than 30Kg of unhealthy spices.

In Abbottabad more than seven kilograms of substandard spices were discarded.