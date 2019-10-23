KP food authority discards 600 liters of adulterated milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday discarded 600 liters of adulterated milk during a surprise check near Food godowns here and imposed 65,000 rupees fine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday discarded 600 liters of adulterated milk during a surprise check near Food godowns here and imposed 65,000 rupees fine.

This was stated by the Deputy Director of KP Food Authority Adeel Noman in a press statement, adding that a team of food authority and livestock department collected 72 samples from 25 vehicles and analyzed in the livestock department mobile laboratory.

Up to 50 percent milk samples contained water adulteration which was 11 percent to 43 percent, during the inspection 12 milk samples were collected from the vehicle No.

RIT-2982 and found all contaminated. The food authority team seized the milk and imposed heavy fine of 40,000 rupees on the owner of the milk.

Food authority team seized and discarded 600 milk from various people and imposed a sum of 65,000 rupees fine on them. Dairy and Livestock department and Halal Food Authority Abbottabad has decided to continue joint operations.