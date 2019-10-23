UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Discards 600 Liters Of Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:30 PM

KP food authority discards 600 liters of adulterated milk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday discarded 600 liters of adulterated milk during a surprise check near Food godowns here and imposed 65,000 rupees fine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Wednesday discarded 600 liters of adulterated milk during a surprise check near Food godowns here and imposed 65,000 rupees fine.

This was stated by the Deputy Director of KP Food Authority Adeel Noman in a press statement, adding that a team of food authority and livestock department collected 72 samples from 25 vehicles and analyzed in the livestock department mobile laboratory.

Up to 50 percent milk samples contained water adulteration which was 11 percent to 43 percent, during the inspection 12 milk samples were collected from the vehicle No.

RIT-2982 and found all contaminated. The food authority team seized the milk and imposed heavy fine of 40,000 rupees on the owner of the milk.

Food authority team seized and discarded 600 milk from various people and imposed a sum of 65,000 rupees fine on them. Dairy and Livestock department and Halal Food Authority Abbottabad has decided to continue joint operations.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Mobile Fine Vehicles Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi showcases its water strategies at 2nd Ca ..

23 seconds ago

PM Khan seeks report on Nawaz Sharif's health

3 minutes ago

PM Khan seeks report on Nawaz Sharif's health

3 minutes ago

PTCL &MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art ..

9 minutes ago

Secretary-General Affirms OIC Keen Interest on Coo ..

13 minutes ago

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.