KP Food Authority discards hundred of liters of sub-standard milk, seals shops in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while discarding hundreds of liters of sub-standard milk in Haripur district have sealed a number of dairy shops.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, the Food Authority conducted raid on different dairy milk shops and discarded around 300 liters of sub-standard milk.

The quality of milk being sold at shops was checked on modern mobile Food Testing laboratory, says a press statement issued here on Thursday.

While taking action against the shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk, a number of shops were sealed by the authority, the statement added.

The shopkeepers were also penalized through imposition of fines under the relevant laws, the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Food Authority officials in Lakki Marwat visited different ice factories and collected water samples for checking.

Several shopkeepers in Lakki Marwat were served notices for improving quality of food besides taking additional measures for ensuring public safety.