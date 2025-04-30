KP Food Authority discards over 6,500 liters of unsafe cold drinks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority has seized and discarded over 6,500 liters of expired and poor-quality cold drinks in Peshawar and Haripur during a major crackdown against the sale of substandard and hazardous beverages.

The operations were carried out on the special directives of Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, as part of a summer drive to safeguard public health amid rising temperatures and increased consumption of soft drinks.

According to the Authority’s spokesperson on Wednesday, a raid was conducted by the food safety team in Peshawar on a carbonated drink production unit located on Charsadda Road. During the inspection, more than 2,500 liters of substandard beverages were recovered and destroyed on the spot. The unit was sealed due to violations of hygiene protocols and the use of expired ingredients.

Legal action under the Food Safety Act has been initiated.

In a separate raid in Haripur, the food safety team, acting on a tip-off, stormed a godown on Chhappar Road where over 4,000 liters of expired cold drinks were found and promptly disposed of. The owners were heavily fined for the violation.

Director General of the Authority Wasif Saeed expressed satisfaction over the swift actions and warned that strict legal measures would continue against businesses involved in the production and distribution of harmful beverages.

He urged citizens to immediately report such illegal activities to the nearest food safety office or through the Authority’s helpline to enable timely enforcement.“This is about public health and consumer safety. We will not allow such malicious practices to continue unchecked,” said DG Wasif Saeed.

