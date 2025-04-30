KP Food Authority Discards Over 6,500 Liters Of Unsafe Cold Drinks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority has seized and discarded over 6,500 liters of expired and poor-quality cold drinks in Peshawar and Haripur during a major crackdown against the sale of substandard and hazardous beverages.
The operations were carried out on the special directives of Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, as part of a summer drive to safeguard public health amid rising temperatures and increased consumption of soft drinks.
According to the Authority’s spokesperson on Wednesday, a raid was conducted by the food safety team in Peshawar on a carbonated drink production unit located on Charsadda Road. During the inspection, more than 2,500 liters of substandard beverages were recovered and destroyed on the spot. The unit was sealed due to violations of hygiene protocols and the use of expired ingredients.
Legal action under the Food Safety Act has been initiated.
In a separate raid in Haripur, the food safety team, acting on a tip-off, stormed a godown on Chhappar Road where over 4,000 liters of expired cold drinks were found and promptly disposed of. The owners were heavily fined for the violation.
Director General of the Authority Wasif Saeed expressed satisfaction over the swift actions and warned that strict legal measures would continue against businesses involved in the production and distribution of harmful beverages.
He urged citizens to immediately report such illegal activities to the nearest food safety office or through the Authority’s helpline to enable timely enforcement.“This is about public health and consumer safety. We will not allow such malicious practices to continue unchecked,” said DG Wasif Saeed.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO briefs NIPA delegation about police reforms, community initiatives1 minute ago
-
KP Food Authority discards over 6,500 liters of unsafe cold drinks1 minute ago
-
Pak Consul General inaugurates Pak Pavilion at GETEX in Dubai1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation8 minutes ago
-
UAF holds project exhibition to showcase innovating thinking11 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI seeks formation of coordination committee to resolve issues11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson reviews anti-harassment efforts11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 2 drug peddlers11 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes mesmerizing Mehfil-e-Sherkhawani11 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme21 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur launches tree plantation at Govt College21 minutes ago
-
UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development21 minutes ago