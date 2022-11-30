KP Food Authority holds awareness seminars at schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority on Wednesday arranged awareness seminars at different public and private schools in district Kohat to sensitize the students about balanced diet and healthy foods.

The teams of the Food Authority on the directives of Director Asad Qasim, would also take water samples from the schools besides checking cleanliness of water tanks and canteens.