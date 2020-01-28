KP Food Authority holds seminar on 'Model Food Businesses'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority on Tuesday organized a seminar on 'Model Food Businesses' and briefed the participants about model shops besides hygienic principles.

The seminar was held at district Kohat and participated by small and big milk-seller besides representatives of Livestock Department and different organizations.

Assistant Director Food Authority Mukhtiar Ahmad led an awareness session and informed the participants that in first phase model milk shops would be established in district Kohat for abiding principles set for hygienic environment.

He said that Rs. 8million would be spent for establishment of these shops.

He said that the employees of model milk shops would wear specific uniform for milk selling.

He warned milk-seller that usage of blue drums for milk selling was prohibited and causing spread of different diseases.

He said that use of surf for cleaning of milk-pot is also danger for human lives, so milk-seller should avoid this activity.