KP food authority imposes fine on shopkeeper for selling substandard foods

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Tuesday imposed fines on outlets for selling substandard food items.

Under the supervision of Assistant Director, KP FS&HFA, Ruquia Nawaz Khan, a team conducted raids at various food outlets and shops in Kangara bazaar and other areas to check food quality and ensure official prices.

The team imposed a fine on a bakery for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The team also participated in a seminar organized by the University of Haripur regarding anti-corruption week.

