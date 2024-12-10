Open Menu

KP Food Authority Imposes Fine On Shopkeeper For Selling Substandard Foods

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Tuesday imposed fines on outlets for selling substandard food items.

Under the supervision of Assistant Director, KP FS&HFA, Ruquia Nawaz Khan, a team conducted raids at various food outlets and shops in Kangara bazaar and other areas to check food quality and ensure official prices.

The team imposed a fine on a bakery for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The team also participated in a seminar organized by the University of Haripur regarding anti-corruption week.

