UrduPoint.com

KP Food Authority Imposes Rs 62 Mln Fine In One Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 08:17 PM

KP Food Authority imposes Rs 62 mln fine in one year

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Friday while presenting annual report of its actions and official work said the authority discarded 14,74160 kilograms of unhygienic and substandard food items during a period of one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Friday while presenting annual report of its actions and official work said the authority discarded 14,74160 kilograms of unhygienic and substandard food items during a period of one year.

In its brief annual report, the authority said 2072 shops and units were sealed during the last year for selling and manufacturing counterfeit, substandard and unhygienic food items.

It said the authority imposed a fine of Rs 62 million on violations of prescribed code for selling and manufacturing food items during the same period.

The Food Authority, during the corresponding period issued 26616 licenses to the business community and provided necessary and basic assistance and guidance to nearly 8000 food handlers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Fine Same Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan reiterates demand for early elections

Imran Khan reiterates demand for early elections

3 minutes ago
 China launches two new satellites

China launches two new satellites

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per tola

6 minutes ago
 PMA delegation meets Health Minister

PMA delegation meets Health Minister

6 minutes ago
 District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist inf ..

District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist influx during Eid vacation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.