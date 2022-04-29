KP Food Authority imposes Rs 62 mln fine in one year

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Friday while presenting annual report of its actions and official work said the authority discarded 14,74160 kilograms of unhygienic and substandard food items during a period of one year.

In its brief annual report, the authority said 2072 shops and units were sealed during the last year for selling and manufacturing counterfeit, substandard and unhygienic food items.

It said the authority imposed a fine of Rs 62 million on violations of prescribed code for selling and manufacturing food items during the same period.

The Food Authority, during the corresponding period issued 26616 licenses to the business community and provided necessary and basic assistance and guidance to nearly 8000 food handlers.