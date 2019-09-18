KP food authority initiates action against adulteration in milk

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Authority has initiated action against adulteration in milk and other food items and issued notice to 63 shopkeepers here on Wednesday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Authority has initiated action against adulteration in milk and other food items and issued notice to 63 shopkeepers here on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Mehsud, the food authority officials and district administration teams in their joint action checked milk containers and shifted samples to laboratory for testing.

Heavy fines were also imposed on milkmen involved in adulteration of water in milk and other food items. The authority has issued notices to 63 shopkeepers and milk sellers.