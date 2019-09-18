UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Authority Initiates Action Against Adulteration In Milk

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

KP food authority initiates action against adulteration in milk

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Authority has initiated action against adulteration in milk and other food items and issued notice to 63 shopkeepers here on Wednesday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Authority has initiated action against adulteration in milk and other food items and issued notice to 63 shopkeepers here on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Mehsud, the food authority officials and district administration teams in their joint action checked milk containers and shifted samples to laboratory for testing.

Heavy fines were also imposed on milkmen involved in adulteration of water in milk and other food items. The authority has issued notices to 63 shopkeepers and milk sellers.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

S.Korea's foreign currency deposit grows on strong ..

2 minutes ago

Firdous lauds media role in highlighting Kashmir i ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka optimistic about saving Pakistan tour

3 minutes ago

Rouhani Describes Saudi Aramco Attack as Houthis' ..

5 minutes ago

Three killed in Venice offshore racing accident in ..

5 minutes ago

2.76 million adults literate under NCHD 'Adult Lit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.