KP Food Authority inspect shops, bakeries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) Kohat Thursday inspected various food shops and bakeries in Shakar Dara Bazaar and imposed heavy fines on two bakeries and a shop for poor hygiene and sale of expired goods.

The officials after receiving certain complaints about the unhygienic foods, raided various shops of the food items and bakeries and found unhygienic stuff by imposing heaving fine on those involved in such business and playing the health of the people.