KP Food Authority Intensifies Crackdown On Substandard Beverages
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:18 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has intensified its province-wide operation against the production and sale of substandard and hazardous beverages, following special directives from Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has intensified its province-wide operation against the production and sale of substandard and hazardous beverages, following special directives from Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru.
In details issued on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the authority said that food safety teams conducted targeted raids in Mardan and Abbottabad, recovering large quantities of harmful drinks and sealing several units found in violation of food safety standards.
In Mardan, food safety teams raided a godown located in the Katlang Bazaar and recovered more than 6,000 packets of low-quality juice. The spokesperson noted that the juices were being produced using unsafe ingredients, including synthetic colours, artificial flavours, and saccharin, which pose significant health risks.
The entire stock was confiscated and legal notices were served to the owners. Further action is said to be underway.
Similarly, in Abbottabad’s Mirpur locality, the teams seized over 1,500 litres of counterfeit carbonated drinks from a distributor's warehouse. The facility was sealed and proceedings have been initiated against those responsible, the statement added.
Director General KP Food Authority Wasif Saeed, commended the field teams for their prompt action and reiterated the authority’s commitment to ensuring the provision of safe and hygienic food across the province. Wasif said that strict enforcement measures would continue under a zero-tolerance policy to eliminate the menace of adulterated and unsafe consumables.
Recent Stories
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase57 seconds ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack1 minute ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russia9 minutes ago
-
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses9 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration22 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness22 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains22 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority intensifies crackdown on substandard beverages4 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews monsoon preparedness in emergency response meeting4 minutes ago
-
Edible oil-laden truck overturns Near Fatahpur, causing traffic disruption4 minutes ago