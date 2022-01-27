KP Food Authority issues guidelines for meat value chain in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FSHFA), Livestock and Dairy Development Department (LDD) and the Local Council Board (LCB) Thursday launched Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) and the Goof Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP) guidelines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FSHFA), Livestock and Dairy Development Department (LDD) and the Local Council board (LCB) Thursday launched Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) and the Goof Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP) guidelines.

The guidelines have been issued under the project for Agri-food and Agro-industry Development (PAFAID), funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Japan.

PAFAID is being implemented by UNIDO in close coordination with the Government of Pakistan which aims at improved pilot applications of the compliance capacities and value addition practices in the cattle meat value chain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Apple value chain in Balochistan province.

Addressing the event, Director Technical KP FS&HFA Dr Abdul Sattar Shah said there are a number of challenges in terms of ensuring the meat value chain in the province, adding that these guidelines would help the government in the assessment of the existing slaughterhouses and the establishment of modern slaughterhouses.

He said that with the implementation of these guides the hygiene condition of the slaughter houses and meat shops could be improved.

These guides were developed in consultation with the relevant government departments and aim to support the adoption of best practices for food safety by meat value chain operators from farm to shelf.

These actor based guides cover a range of value chain actors along the meat value chain, including the GAHP for farmers, transporters and animal markets and GHP for abattoirs and butcher shops.

The project has also launched the PAFAID E-learning platform to train the inspectors and extension officers from the three government departments.

UNIDO would also facilitate the departments to roll out and implement these guides and checklists in a collaborative manner and pilot them for future project activities.