KP Food Authority Launches Crackdown Against Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sunday crackdown on mafia and raided a milk shop in Abbottabad wherein 1200 liters of water mixture milk was wasted.

According to detail, the Food Safety Authority Official during a routine checking raided a milk shop in Abbottabad and after reviewing the milk, they found it a water-mixture milk which was later on disposed of on the spot.

Similarly, 600 liters of milk were lost due to mixing of water in milk samples in Dera Ismail Khan and action was taken against those involved in this practice. In another raid 1900 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered during the raid in Wari Upper Dir and the factory and the warehouse were sealed by the official of the food authority team.

Likewise, more than 300 kg of burglars and expired items recovered in Upper Dir, three shops were sealed and action was taken against the owners of the shops by selling expired food items.

The Food officials also recovered 800 liters of counterfeit drinks during operation in Misri Banda area of district Nowshera. Cases will be registered against those involved in adulteration, the official of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

