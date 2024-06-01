KP Food Authority Launches Major Crackdown In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority suddenly raided big, famous hotels in Peshawar, said the spokesman of the Food Authority here on Saturday.
The special team raided 18 famous and branded big hotels in Peshawar under the supervision of Director General of Food Authority Wasif Saeed and district administration, the spokesperson informed.
He said, "About 100 hotels have been sold and fined millions of rupees due to poor cleanliness, violations of hygiene rules, and the export of expired meat and other food items."
Samples of food items from various hotels were taken and sent to the Food Safety Laboratory for further testing, the spokesman said.
Actions against big hotels were taken on citizens' complaints, he informed.
"The purpose of crackdowns and raids is to implement hygiene rules and ensure quality and safe food," Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said.
"Citizens are requested to inform the Food Authority officials against such elements," Secretary Food Department Zarif Al-Maani stressed.
"Those who play with people's health will be dealt with iron hands, he added.
Food-related businesses should be monitored regularly, said Food Minister Zahir Shah Toro.
"There is no leniency with anyone for violating rules and regulations," Zahir Shah said.
Recent Stories
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World No Tobacco Day 2024 celebrated31 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Hazrat Data Ajmeri31 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects41 minutes ago
-
PPP leader for political harmony1 hour ago
-
Woman shot dead allegedly by her husband1 hour ago
-
'Pakistan has over 29 mln smokers': Health Expert1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 285,000 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
PFA discards 620 liters of substandard milk2 hours ago
-
Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Elderly man killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment12 hours ago