KP Food Authority Launches Major Crackdown In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority suddenly raided big, famous hotels in Peshawar, said the spokesman of the Food Authority here on Saturday.

The special team raided 18 famous and branded big hotels in Peshawar under the supervision of Director General of Food Authority Wasif Saeed and district administration, the spokesperson informed.

He said, "About 100 hotels have been sold and fined millions of rupees due to poor cleanliness, violations of hygiene rules, and the export of expired meat and other food items."

Samples of food items from various hotels were taken and sent to the Food Safety Laboratory for further testing, the spokesman said.

 

Actions against big hotels were taken on citizens' complaints, he informed.

"The purpose of crackdowns and raids is to implement hygiene rules and ensure quality and safe food," Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said. 

"Citizens are requested to inform the Food Authority officials against such elements," Secretary Food Department Zarif Al-Maani stressed.

"Those who play with people's health will be dealt with iron hands, he added.

Food-related businesses should be monitored regularly, said Food Minister Zahir Shah Toro. 

"There is no leniency with anyone for violating rules and regulations," Zahir Shah said.

