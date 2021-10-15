KP Food Authority launches volunteer force to create awareness on quality, safe food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Friday launched a "Food Safety Volunteers Force" in the province to raise awareness among the people about quality of safe food and provide guidance to the citizens in registering complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Friday launched a "Food Safety Volunteers Force" in the province to raise awareness among the people about quality of safe food and provide guidance to the citizens in registering complaints.

It was announced in a ceremony organized here by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in connection with World Food Day. A large number of volunteers took part in the event.

Addressing the function, Director General Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that more than 1300 youths from across the province had applied for the volunteer force, out of which 150 volunteers were initially selected from Peshawar.

He said that Food Safety Authority volunteers would be involved in various activities to improve the quality of food items in Peshawar, adding that volunteers can also create awareness through different social media platforms.

The DG said that the authority is active against the adulteration mafia to provide quality and safe food to the citizens. He said that work is in full swing to mobilize mobile food testing laboratories in seven divisional headquarters of the province, and soon food items will be tested from these labs in the respective areas.

He said that work on setting up a modern food testing laboratory in Peshawar was also in full swing. Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that the mission of the authority is to ensure the supply of quality and safe food to the people in the province, for which steps are taken from time to time.

Later a walk was arranged to raise awareness about World Food Day.