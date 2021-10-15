UrduPoint.com

KP Food Authority Launches Volunteer Force To Create Awareness On Quality, Safe Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:36 PM

KP Food Authority launches volunteer force to create awareness on quality, safe food

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Friday launched a "Food Safety Volunteers Force" in the province to raise awareness among the people about quality of safe food and provide guidance to the citizens in registering complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Friday launched a "Food Safety Volunteers Force" in the province to raise awareness among the people about quality of safe food and provide guidance to the citizens in registering complaints.

It was announced in a ceremony organized here by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in connection with World Food Day. A large number of volunteers took part in the event.

Addressing the function, Director General Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that more than 1300 youths from across the province had applied for the volunteer force, out of which 150 volunteers were initially selected from Peshawar.

He said that Food Safety Authority volunteers would be involved in various activities to improve the quality of food items in Peshawar, adding that volunteers can also create awareness through different social media platforms.

The DG said that the authority is active against the adulteration mafia to provide quality and safe food to the citizens. He said that work is in full swing to mobilize mobile food testing laboratories in seven divisional headquarters of the province, and soon food items will be tested from these labs in the respective areas.

He said that work on setting up a modern food testing laboratory in Peshawar was also in full swing. Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that the mission of the authority is to ensure the supply of quality and safe food to the people in the province, for which steps are taken from time to time.

Later a walk was arranged to raise awareness about World Food Day.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Social Media Event From

Recent Stories

PBM organizes special 'Naat' event in connection w ..

PBM organizes special 'Naat' event in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

1 minute ago
 US Court to Hold Status Conference for Case of Nov ..

US Court to Hold Status Conference for Case of Novatek CFO Gyetvay on December 1 ..

1 minute ago
 Over 200 Companies Enjoy Tax Privileges in Russian ..

Over 200 Companies Enjoy Tax Privileges in Russian Arctic - Development Minister

1 minute ago
 PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

5 minutes ago
 Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Ja ..

Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Jamia Mosque

5 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute established

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.