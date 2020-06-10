KP food authority Mardan discards 2000 litres fake beverages

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Food Safety Officers of KP Food Authority Sheraz Hassan Khan and Shafiq Ahmed on Wednesday discarded 2000 litres fake beverages during operations conducted at various parts of the district against substandard food items.

According to the authority, the food safety officers on the directives of director KP food authority conducted raids at shops at Noshera Road and Ghala Dhar area and checked quality of food items.

During inspection several outlets were issued notices for ensuring improvement.

The team also seized 2000 liters fake beverages which were being supplied to Peshawar from Mariya, Mardan.

Deputy Director of the KP Food Authority Muhammad Asif Chamkani said no leniency would be shown to elements that posed health hazards for masses by violating hygienic standards and added that such operations against substandard food items would continue indiscriminately.